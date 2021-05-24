BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,430,021 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 2,106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,592,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430,021 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.62% of Slack Technologies worth $145,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,933. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WORK shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $44,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,164.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

