BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $33.16 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,689 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $33,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Public Storage by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.14.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.93. 4,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

