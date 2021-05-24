BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $35.95 Million Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Bilibili worth $35,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $514,674,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,695,000 after purchasing an additional 582,800 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,369,000 after purchasing an additional 998,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

NASDAQ BILI traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $102.03. 111,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,120. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.