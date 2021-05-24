BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $63.88 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1,004.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.31% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $63,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.91. 29,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,220 shares of company stock worth $29,854,288. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

