BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 911,189 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5,463.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $85,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 992,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,174,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $585,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 222.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.90. 66,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,347. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

