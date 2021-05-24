BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,639 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $39,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,912,000 after buying an additional 681,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after acquiring an additional 656,704 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.95. 8,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.