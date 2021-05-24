Bondly (BONDLY) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Bondly has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $15.05 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 86% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.91 or 0.00982697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.97 or 0.09957144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00084667 BTC.

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

