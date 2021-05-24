boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHOOY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of boohoo group stock remained flat at $$92.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.84.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.