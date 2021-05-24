Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41-8.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.100-4.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.14. 4,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,686. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

