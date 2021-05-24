Boson Protocol (BOSON) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.33 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $24.07 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00003085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 50.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.61 or 0.00477534 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004046 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021777 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $597.49 or 0.01528992 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,971,111 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

