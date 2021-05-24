Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 145 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $164.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.14 and a 200 day moving average of $140.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

