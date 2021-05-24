Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $42.80. 7,623,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,045,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after buying an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

