BoutsPro Price Down 71.1% Over Last Week (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 35.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $354,756.27 and $879.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 71.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00066025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.35 or 0.00992489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.93 or 0.10647615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00085840 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

