Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.04

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 4269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 663,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 294,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 85,420 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

