Brasada Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up 1.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Chart Industries by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Shares of GTLS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.87. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

