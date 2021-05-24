Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after buying an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after buying an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,231,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

NYSE:GM opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

