Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $451.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $270.51 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,472,688. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.