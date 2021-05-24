Broadwind (BWEN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2021 – Broadwind had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Broadwind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

4/28/2021 – Broadwind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Shares of Broadwind stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,023. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadwind by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Broadwind by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

