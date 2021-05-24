Brokerages Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $22,483,000. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. 43,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,172. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.