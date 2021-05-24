Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Canopy Growth reported earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

