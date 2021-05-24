Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.47 Million

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post $34.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.39 million and the lowest is $33.93 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $139.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $142.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $150.12 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $151.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 402,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.77. 1,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,030. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $755.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,037.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

