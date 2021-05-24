Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report $38.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.53 million and the lowest is $37.60 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $150.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $153.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $157.43 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $166.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million.

HTBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.78. 63,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,746. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $707.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

