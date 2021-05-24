Brokerages Anticipate Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marker Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

In related news, insider Juan Vera bought 571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,564,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,852.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 17.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.72. 60,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $215.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.27.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.