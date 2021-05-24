Brokerages Anticipate Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marker Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

In related news, insider Juan Vera bought 571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,564,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,852.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 17.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.72. 60,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $215.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.27.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

See Also: What are convertible shares? 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit