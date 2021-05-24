Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,081. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

