Brokerages Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to announce $4.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.16 billion and the highest is $4.28 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $18.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $19.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $21.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.99. 899,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average of $162.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

