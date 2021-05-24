Brokerages Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.47. Avient reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. 2,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,432. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

