Brokerages Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.82. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.72. 914,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,064,770. The stock has a market cap of $226.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

