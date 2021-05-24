Brokerages Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.18. 163,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,891. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61.

In other Dropbox news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,027 shares of company stock worth $1,327,190. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

