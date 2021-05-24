Brokerages Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to post sales of $58.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.92 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $232.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $239.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $384.25 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MP. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,093,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,950. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

