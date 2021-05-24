Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of ($1.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17,637.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.39 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.