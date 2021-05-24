Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce $75.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the highest is $77.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $77.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $299.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $306.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $299.30 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after acquiring an additional 102,664 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 660.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 843,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after buying an additional 50,185 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. 117,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

