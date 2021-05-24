Brokerages Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Brokerages expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report $23.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.11 million. Quanterix reported sales of $13.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $100.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $108.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $126.53 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $138.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Quanterix stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $92.57.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Quanterix by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after buying an additional 817,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,928,000 after purchasing an additional 171,259 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 379,908 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares during the period. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

