Brokerages Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 689,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,543. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

