Brokerages Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.38.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $446,385.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

