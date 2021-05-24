Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Price Target at GBX 2,464.50

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,552.67 ($33.35).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Admiral Group stock traded down GBX 27.93 ($0.36) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,910.07 ($38.02). The stock had a trading volume of 259,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,210 ($28.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55). The firm has a market cap of £8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,090.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,984.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, for a total transaction of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

