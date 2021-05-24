Brokerages Set Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) PT at C$4.23

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

AAV stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 292,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.63 million and a P/E ratio of -36.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.46.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.1714613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

