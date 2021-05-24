Brokerages Set Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Target Price at $92.53

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.81. 291,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,152. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $51.64 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

