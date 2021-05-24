Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT at $11.75

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

FRRPF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of Fiera Capital stock remained flat at $$8.88 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.