Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT at $11.75

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

FRRPF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock remained flat at $$8.88 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit