Brokerages Set Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target at $65.33

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNFT shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of Genfit stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,079. The stock has a market cap of $173.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genfit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

Analyst Recommendations for Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

