Brokerages Set Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target at $65.33

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNFT shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of Genfit stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,079. The stock has a market cap of $173.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genfit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

