Brokerages Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target at $14.16

May 24th, 2021

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.61.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after buying an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

