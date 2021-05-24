Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT at $258.07

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $167.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $103.51 and a 1-year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

