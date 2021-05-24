Brokerages Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Target Price at $88.86

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. Life Storage has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

