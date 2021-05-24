BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

NYSE:BRP opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177,728 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 545,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

