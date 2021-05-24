BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BT Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

BTGOF stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. BT Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

