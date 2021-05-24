Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $93.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BBW opened at $9.82 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

BBW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $89,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

