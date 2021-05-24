CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Holdings Boosted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International stock opened at $257.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.11.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.91.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.