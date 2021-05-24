CAE Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $29.80 on Monday. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

