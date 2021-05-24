Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 28,884 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,884 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $36,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 261,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,110,057. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $236.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

