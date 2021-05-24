Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,430 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.30. 223,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,816,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $400.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average of $141.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

