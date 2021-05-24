Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $39.22 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.00. 94,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.98 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

